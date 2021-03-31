AsiaDry Cargo

Rare mini-capes up for sale

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 1, 2021
Dry bulk S&P continues at full speed. The bullish momentum is turning into the norm. Broker sources reveal that India’s Essar Shipping is now close to selling six mini-capes, all 106,000 dwt ships built between 2011 and 2012, the first mini-capes sold in years.

The rare units have been circulated for sale for months.

Plenty of deals in also in the making, with a handful of resales being reported sold or under negations.

One deal illustrating the millions to be made was done recently by China Minsheng Trust, selling four 85,000 dwt post-panamaxes being built at Chengxi Shipyard. The resales will hit the water in November and in three months intervals onwards. The ships were reported sold for $28.5 m each, having been ordered for $28m each in September last year.

