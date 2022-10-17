EuropeTankers

Rare suezmax resale concluded

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 17, 2022
A rare suezmax resale has been recorded. Clarksons Research is reporting Unisea Shipping has sold a newbuild it had contracted Samsung Heavy Industries to build with Greece’s Thenamaris paying $76m for the ship.

“The sale illustrates the lack of liquidity in this segment, especially for modern ships, as it’s the first transaction of note since January 2021 when secondhand prices were lower,” Clarksons noted in its most recent weekly report, adding that the price still appears competitive when compared to quotes for newbuild suezmax units at Korean yards.

