RBD Armatori’s fleet bound for Reuben Brothers and Premuda

With the approval by the Court of Torre Annunziata of RBD Armatori’s bankruptcy plan arrived yesterday, the long story of the Naples-based shipping firm has come to an end. As revealed by Splash last September, the entire fleet of bulk carriers (four post-panamaxes and three capesize units), one aframax tanker and some real estate properties have gone to Reuben Brothers, while the fleet carve-up sees Pillarstone take the remaining five aframaxes.

Splash understands that the former chief executive officer of RBD, Giuseppe Rizzo, may get involved in the new vehicle controlled by Reuben.

Pillarstone Italy, the turnaround firm founded by KKR Capital which is the main creditor of RBD Armatori, will send the aframax tankers to be managed by subsidiary Premuda.

Genoa-based Premuda’s fleet is set to hit 25 vessels – a mix of dry bulkers and tankers both controlled and under commercial and technical management.