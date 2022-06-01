RCL founder hands the reins to his son

There’s a generational change of leadership today at Bangkok-listed Regional Container Lines (RCL) with the son of the founder taking the reins.

Twinchok Tanthuwanit has stepped up from his position as senior vice president to become president of RCL, while his father, Sumate Tanthuwanit, who founded the company in 1980, has now become chairman.

RCL is in a phase of fleet expansion at the moment with a series of newbuild contracts signed recently. Alphaliner lists the company as the 25th largest liner in the world.