RCL in for another 12,000 teu pair

Thailand’s Regional Carrier Lines (RCL) is adding another pair of Japanese 12,000 teu newbuild containerships.

The Bangkok-based liner operator has placed an order at Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan’s two largest shipbuilders, Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United.

The vessels have a price tag of $133m each and are set to deliver in August and December 2024.

Last year, RCL snapped up two 12,000 teu units under construction at Imabari for $115m each from Japanese tonnage provider Kyosei Kisen. These ships have been fixed to Israeli carrier ZIM and will deliver towards the end of this year and at the beginning of 2023.

Earlier this year, RCL booked slots at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China for the construction of two 7,000 teu boxships, paying $85m per vessel. With deliveries set for October 2024 and May 2025, the two units are currently the second largest set to join RCL’s fleet, which mostly consists of feeder and sub-panamax ships.