RCL orders 7,000 teu pair in China for $170m

Thailand’s Regional Carrier Lines (RCL) has recently booked slots at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China for the construction of two 7,000 teu containerships, joining liners such as Seaspan, X-Press Feeders, TS Lines and most recently CULines.

RCL is paying $85m per vessel, with deliveries set for October 2024 and May 2025, respectively. The two units are currently the second largest set to join RCL’s fleet, which mostly consists of feeder and sub-panamax ships.

Last year, the Thai liner operator picked up two 12,000 teu newbuildings from Japanese tonnage provider Shoei Kisen Kaisha for a reported price of $115m each. These ships will deliver in 2022 and 2023 and will be chartered by the Israeli carrier ZIM for five years.