Reach Subsea and MMT awarded several new contracts

April 24th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Reach Subsea and  joint venture partner MMT have been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution.

The contracts have about 450 project days in total and involves both inspection, survey and construction support work across Europe and the Americas.

Reach Subsea now have approximately 750 project days for 2020 execution, of which 160 were executed in the first quarter, and about 250 project days for 2021 execution.

“We are pleased to have secured contracts in a challenging time and we see that our good performance is working as a hedge to market shocks. We have taken serious measures to ensure the safety of our personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been very successful so far,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

