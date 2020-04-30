Home Sector Offshore Reach Subsea awarded North Sea contract May 1st, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Reach Subsea has been awarded a contract from a new client providing survey and construction support in the North Sea.

The contract is for 50 project days, utilising multi-purpose ROV support vessel Topaz Tiamat , and will be executed with MMT Sweden during the summer season.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, commented: “We are pleased to be awarded a sizeable contract in these uncertain times, which also comes from a new client for us. Our history of quality execution is proving to be an asset in a time where clients can not afford mistakes to be made.”