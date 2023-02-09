Reach Subsea awarded North Sea decommissioning contract

Reach Subsea has secured a decommissioning scope in the North Sea, utilising Olympic Subsea’s CSV Olympic Delta .

The contract is scheduled for the first quarter of this year, and has a duration of about 40 days.

Reach Subsea has an existing cooperation with Olympic Subsea for use of the vessel, and the companies have agreed to extend the cooperation for the whole of 2023. The vessel will be jointly marketed outside the already committed period in 2023.

“The market activity is high, and we are pleased to see that we are able secure contracts across a range of segments. Continuing the good cooperation with Olympic both on ROV services and joint marketing of vessels, shows that our common service offering has been well perceived by clients,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.