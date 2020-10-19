Reach Subsea awarded CSV contract

Norway’s Reach Subsea has been awarded a contract for the deployment of its construction support vessel Olympic Challenger in a project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is set to commence in November with a firm period lasting through the first quarter of 2021, with options to extend towards the summer of 2021.

“We are very pleased with our success in building a sensible schedule for the winter season. Admittedly, the Olympic Challenger contract is merely a question of covering our cost in a tough winter market, but with this we are now setting ourselves up to enter 2021 with a solid financial position. We believe this will be an important enabler for our ability to realise some of the interesting opportunities we are pursuing for the future,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.