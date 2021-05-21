Reach Subsea awarded several new contracts

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has been awarded new call-off contracts, two under one of its frame agreements and one in partnership with Ocean Infinity’s MMT.

The two call-offs, for execution in 2021, represent about 45 vessel days and will be performed by the Olympic Delta spread. The projects involve IMR and decommissioning work in the UK.

The Reach and MMT tie-up has secured a call-off for pipeline inspection and seabed mapping, representing about 45 vessel days for the Havila Subsea spread.

Reach now has approximately 1,100 project days for 2021 execution, of which 375 were executed in Q1. The remaining project days are primarily for execution in the summer season of 2021.