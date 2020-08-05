Reach Subsea awarded several new contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Reach Subsea has announced the award of new contracts in cooperation with partner MMT Sweden.

Having reported the award of 750 project days worth of contracts during the first quarter, Reach Subsea says it has since been awarded an additional 250 project days worth of work involving inspection, survey and construction support work.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, commented: “We are pleased to have secured contracts in a challenging time and we see that our good performance continues to benefit us in securing more work from our clients. With 3Q well covered our focus is now to build further on our schedule for 4Q and beyond, for which we have several leads, and execute the projects we already have to the high standard our clients have come to expect.”

Reach Subsea operates a fleet of 11 vessels according to its website.