Reach Subsea charters in Olympic Shipping pair

Norwegian owner Reach Subsea has chartered in two vessels from Olympic Shipping to deal with an expected increase in activity.

Reach has brought in 2015-built pair Olympic Artemis and Olympic Delta for the 2021 season, with extension options available.

Olympic Artemis has already been mobilised under a co-operation agreement with Olympic, which will be replaced with the new charter agreement in the first quarter of 2021. Olympic Delta will also commence operations for Reach Subsea during the first quarter of 2021.

Both vessels will be used for survey, IMR and light construction work within the renewables and oil and gas sector.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach, said: “We are very pleased to be able to build on our position as a provider of energy efficient subsea spreads that fits nicely into our focus markets. Reach Subsea and Olympic Subsea have successfully been working together for several years, so I’m very confident that this will be a good and productive cooperation going forward.”

Separately, Olympic Shipping has sealed two additional contracts.

Olympic Orion will continue working in the Americas during 2021on a walk to work project, while the company has also signed a contract with an international cable installation contractor to provide a vessel for the development of a wind park offshore France. This contract includes work in both 2021 and 2022.

Stig Remøy, CEO of Olympic Subsea, commented: “Its very pleasing to sign four contracts for next year, but even more pleasing that all contracts are signed with return customers. We take great pride in delivering excellent marine operations on all different type of projects and there is no greater vote of confidence than customers wishing to retain our services.”