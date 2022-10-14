Reach Subsea seals multiple fresh deals

Oslo-listed Reach Subsea has penned one larger contract and has recently also been awarded several contract extensions.

The Norwegian subsea services player said the contracts encompass projects in Trinidad and Tobago, and Northern Europe, securing utilisation for Q4 2022 and into Q1 2023.

The Wilhelmsen-backed company last month also signed contracts worth over NOK200m ($20m), including an important strategic contract in the Brazilian market.

“Reach Subsea is well positioned with a complete suite of services for a global subsea services market that continues to develop strongly. Now, we are looking forward to serving our customers in Trinidad and Tobago again for the first time after the pandemic,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.