Reach Subsea seals fresh deals in renewables sector

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has secured new deals with two new clients in the renewables sector, as well as a call-off under one of its frame agreements with an international client, representing about 70 project days for 2021 execution.

The projects involve both inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and construction support work in multiple regions, and will be performed by the 2010-built multipurpose support vessel Stril Explorer in co-operation with MMT, the 2015-built survey and light construction subsea vessel Olympic Artemis, and a third party vessel. Approximately two-thirds of the awarded days are in the renewables market.

The Oslo-listed firm said it now has around 1,700 project days, of which around 1,400 project days are for 2021 execution, with the remainder for execution in 2022. These figures exclude options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements.