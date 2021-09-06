EuropeRenewables

Reach Subsea seals fresh deals in renewables sector

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Reach Subsea

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has secured new deals with two new clients in the renewables sector, as well as a call-off under one of its frame agreements with an international client, representing about 70 project days for 2021 execution.

The projects involve both inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and construction support work in multiple regions, and will be performed by the 2010-built multipurpose support vessel Stril Explorer in co-operation with MMT, the 2015-built survey and light construction subsea vessel Olympic Artemis, and a third party vessel. Approximately two-thirds of the awarded days are in the renewables market.

The Oslo-listed firm said it now has around 1,700 project days, of which around 1,400 project days are for 2021 execution, with the remainder for execution in 2022. These figures exclude options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button