Reach Subsea secures North Sea offshore wind farm contract

Norwegian offshore services player Reach Subsea has been awarded a contract to support an offshore wind farm project in the North Sea.

The contract will commence early in the second quarter of 2022, representing about 80 project days, and will be performed by the 2008-built construction support vessel Olympic Challenger .

“This contract with a new customer is an important milestone in the development of our renewable energy segment. Our ability to deliver quality solutions with short timelines has been the key contributing factor in winning this contract. We also see great potential to deliver a wider range of our services to this new client,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.