Reach Subsea wins several new contracts

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 24, 2021
Norway’s Reach Subsea has been awarded several contracts and call-offs, some of them with MMT, securing around 800 project days for 2021 execution.

Reach says the business is well above the levels secured last year, and also significantly higher than the 550 days secured in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The work awarded is spread across project types including survey, inspection, and light construction within both the oil & gas and renewables sector.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, commented: “Our visibility keeps improving as we are about to enter this year’s North Sea season. We are encouraged by the good start to 2021, compared with how 2020 started, which means we are entering the high season at a better pace than last year – a year that ended up being a record for us. Looking ahead, we will make every effort to keep up the good pace.”

