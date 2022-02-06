Reach Subsea’s Octio secures long-term contract with Shell

Octio, a subsidiary of Reach Subsea, has sealed a multi-year geophysical monitoring contract with Norske Shell for the Ormen Lange field.

The Bergen-based subsea monitoring solutions provider has delivered services to Norske Shell for over a decade. The new contract is valid until January 2026, with two one-year extensions.

“Octio welcomes the opportunity to continue to support Norske Shell at Ormen Lange, Norway’s second-largest gas field, with our cost-efficient gWatch technology, which increases gas production in a sustainable fashion,” said Leon Løvheim, CEO of Octio.

Reach Subsea acquired Octio last year from Equinor Ventures. In 2020, the company completed the seventh gWatch survey for Norske Shell at the Ormen Lange field. The operator acquires these measurements every second year to refine field recovery strategy and increase gas production.