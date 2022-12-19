AsiaGas

Record 170 LNG carriers ordered in 2022 

Flex LNG

Spectacular ordering in the LNG sector has dominated shipyard news in 2022. 

Clarksons Research has tallied a record total of 170 LNG carriers ordered so far in 2022, up 95% on the 2021 full year total, with records also broken in terms of prices paid for these most prized ship orders.

Spot rates for LNG carriers soared to incredible highs this year, peaking at close to half a million dollars a day in October, and have since come off the boil. 

While LNG and car carrier orders were both notably up this year, order volumes in general have eased off. Clarksons tallies 1,306 ships ordered so far this year, against 2,123 ships ordered in full year 2021. 

