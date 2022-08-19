Red Sea Gateway Terminal gets the nod to run Bangladesh’s newest container facility

Bangladeshi officials have finally found an operator for the country’s newest container terminal.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has been selected to operate the new $240m Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at Chittagong, a month after the terminal was opened.

The Port of Chittagong, recently renamed as Chattogram, handled a record 3.2m teu last year, cementing its position as the busiest port in the Bay of Bengal, serving as the gateway for 90% of Bangladesh’s import and export ocean cargo. The new facility features 600 m of quayside and is urgently needed as the port fights severe congestion.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this opportunity. The rapid growth of Chittagong Port’s cargo volumes necessitates further investment in modern equipment, advanced technology and building new human capacity. This project fits well with Red Sea Gateway Terminal’s competencies and its expansion strategy for emerging markets. We are very confident that, through this investment, we will be able to contribute significantly to Bangladesh’s fast-growing trade and economy” noted RSGT’s director of global investments, Gagan Seksaria.