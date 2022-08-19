AsiaMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

Red Sea Gateway Terminal gets the nod to run Bangladesh’s newest container facility

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 19, 2022
0 29 1 minute read
Chittagong Port Authority

Bangladeshi officials have finally found an operator for the country’s newest container terminal.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has been selected to operate the new $240m Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at Chittagong, a month after the terminal was opened.

The Port of Chittagong, recently renamed as Chattogram, handled a record 3.2m teu last year, cementing its position as the busiest port in the Bay of Bengal, serving as the gateway for 90% of Bangladesh’s import and export ocean cargo. The new facility features 600 m of quayside and is urgently needed as the port fights severe congestion.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this opportunity. The rapid growth of Chittagong Port’s cargo volumes necessitates further investment in modern equipment, advanced technology and building new human capacity. This project fits well with Red Sea Gateway Terminal’s competencies and its expansion strategy for emerging markets. We are very confident that, through this investment, we will be able to contribute significantly to Bangladesh’s fast-growing trade and economy” noted RSGT’s director of global investments, Gagan Seksaria.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 19, 2022
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button