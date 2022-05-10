AsiaContainersEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Reefer refrigerant gas recycled successfully in Singapore

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 10, 2022
Singapore terminal operator PSA Corporation and Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) have released details of a successful collaboration to recover and recycle refrigerant gas from reefers.

PSA is the first in Southeast Asia to commence trials on the use of reclaimed refrigerant gas for reefers, with ONE being the first shipping line to successfully complete the trials using their reefers with PSA.

Recycling refrigerant gas effectively saves about 4,000 kg of carbon emissions per reefer, which is equivalent to the emissions from driving a normal internal combustion engine car for close to a year, the two companies stated in a release today.

Refrigerant gas, or hydrofluorocarbons, are potent greenhouse gases which contribute to global warming.

PSA now aims to offer this service to other shipping lines.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

