Reefer refrigerant gas recycled successfully in Singapore

Singapore terminal operator PSA Corporation and Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) have released details of a successful collaboration to recover and recycle refrigerant gas from reefers.

PSA is the first in Southeast Asia to commence trials on the use of reclaimed refrigerant gas for reefers, with ONE being the first shipping line to successfully complete the trials using their reefers with PSA.

Recycling refrigerant gas effectively saves about 4,000 kg of carbon emissions per reefer, which is equivalent to the emissions from driving a normal internal combustion engine car for close to a year, the two companies stated in a release today.

Refrigerant gas, or hydrofluorocarbons, are potent greenhouse gases which contribute to global warming.

PSA now aims to offer this service to other shipping lines.