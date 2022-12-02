EuropeTankers

Rejig of the Concordia Maritime fleet continues

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 2, 2022
Concordia Maritime will continue to rejig its fleet as it claws its way back to financial stability.

This week, the sold product tanker Stena Primorsk was delivered to its new owner. Two other recently sold vessels are expected to be delivered at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, respectively. After the sale of the three vessels, Stena Primorsk, Stena Performance and Stena Provence, the review of the remaining vessels in the fleet will continue, top management said yesterday

Concordia, a Stena subsidiary, revealed in the summer of 2021 that its liquidity had been substantially reduced putting it at risk of breaching covenants in its loan agreements. Stena Bulk stepped up to take many Concordia tankers on long term charters.

Since then, the company has pruned its fleet, while also enjoying an uptick in freight rates.

“In 2022, we’ll have sold and delivered seven vessels in total. The first ones were sold to avoid docking costs and to strengthen the company’s financial position, the subsequent ones primarily in order to take advantage of the strong market for ships”, said Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO of Concordia Maritime, who added more ships could be sold if the right opportunities are identified.

