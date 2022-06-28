Relax, reflect, refresh

It’s already a fading memory, but by all accounts, Posidonia was a blast. As expected, the return of shipping’s showpiece event after an enforced absence was like uncorking a champagne bottle- a lot of fizz as the pressure was released. The euphoria and sheer joy of this most sociable of industries getting back together has confirmed what we already knew - personal contact is how the best ideas and best deals are formulated.

There were the inevitable notes of caution, but overall the mood ...