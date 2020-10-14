EuropeOffshore

Reliance exercises option on Transocean drillship

Offshore driller Transocean has revealed that India’s Reliance has exercised a 180-day option on 2009-built drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1.

The drillship has been operating in India with Reliance on its current contract since November 2019, and the new option keeps the vessel contracted through to June 2021. It is currently on a day rate of $127,000.

Transocean has also stacked the drillship Discoverer India and semi-submersible rig Transocean Leader, according to its latest fleet status report.

