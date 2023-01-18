Rem Offshore awarded CSOV charter on RWE’s UK offshore wind giant

Norway’s Rem Offshore has landed a long-term charter for its newbuild construction service operations vessels (CSOVs) Rem Power.

A two-year contract, with options to extend, will see the 85-m-long vessel operate on the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea – the largest offshore wind project in RWE’s current portfolio.

The CSOV will work out of the Port of Blyth which will be the base for the project’s offshore construction with startup Q2 2024.

Rem Offshore has two CSOVs under construction at Fincantieri-controlled Norwegian shipbuilder Vard. The Rem Power will be delivered from Vard in Norway in the first half of 2023, while the second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 2024.