Rem Offshore awarded offshore wind contract by Van Oord

Norwegian OSV operator Rem Offshore has been awarded a campaign contract for 2021 and 2021 with Van Oord for 2012-built platform supply vessel Rem Trader .

The campaign is for Iberdrola’s Saint Brieuc Offshore Windfarm, which is located off the coast of Saint Brieuc Bay, France, and is one of the biggest commercial-scale offshore wind projects in France.

“Rem is looking forward to place PSVs in other segments to show the diversity and capability of our fleet,” the company said on social media.

Last month, Rem placed an order at Green Yard Kleven for the construction of a wind farm service vessel and has since secured a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.