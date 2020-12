Norwegian OSV operator Rem Offshore has been awarded a new contract for its 2008-built CSV Rem Saltire .

The vessel is currently performing deep water node laying in the US Gulf, and will be equipped with ROV technology and recovery systems from Evotec as part of the new contract.

This week, Rem Offshore also secured a long-term charter contract for its newbuild CSV Rem Energy from Siemen Gamesa Renewable Energy.