Rem Offshore awarded two more PSV contracts by Apache

Norway’s Rem Offshore has announced another two contract awards with Apache Corporation for operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

2013-bult platform supply vessel pair Rem Cetus and Rem Insula have been awarded a one-year contract, with two one-year options, commencing on January 1, 2021.

“Rem have had several vessels on charter with Apache over the last years, and we are proud of continuing and expanding this good relationship,” the company said on social media.

Earlier in the week, 2012-built PSV Rem Mistral was also handed a one-year deal with Apache.

Rem Offshore owns a fleet of 11 vessels.