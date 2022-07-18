Rem Offshore buys PSV pair

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator Rem Offshore has further expanded its fleet of platform supply vessels, after adding a quartet from K Line Offshore at the end of last year.

The Fosnavåg-based has acquired two 2014-built PSVs, the Ocean Star and Ocean Art, from compatriot operator Atlantic Offshore, whose beneficial owner is Aegopodium, a company set up by H Ogreid & Sonner in 2016 to take over most of Atlantic’s operations and subsidiaries.

The PSV pair, equipped with battery packs, is currently on contract with Equinor, which includes options that last until 2028.

Including the latest additions, Rem Offshore will operate 13 PSVs, as well as two offshore construction vessels, two seismic vessels, and one hydrogen-ready offshore wind construction service operations vessel (CSOV). The company also has two firm CSOV newbuilds booked at Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard, with options for two more.