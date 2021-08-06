Rem Offshore orders up to four CSOVs at Vard

Norway’s Rem Offshore and Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard have signed contracts for the design and construction of up to four construction service operations vessels (CSOVs) tailor-made for services and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The firm contract for two vessels, of Vard 4 19 design, has an indicative total value of about €100m ($118.3m), Fincantieri said on Friday. Rem has options for two additional vessels.

The first 85 m long vessel will be delivered by Vard in Norway in the first half of 2023. The hull will be built in Braila, Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered in Vung Tau, Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Last April, Vard signed a contract for the construction of three service operation vessels to be deployed at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, in the North Sea, which, once completed, will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.