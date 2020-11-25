Rem Offshore PSV extended by Apache

Norway’s Rem Offshore has had the contract for 2012-built platform supply vessel Rem Mistral extended by Apache Corporation.

The vessel is operating in the UK sector of the North Sea, and has been extended for one year, with two further one-year options available.

“Rem have had several vessels on charter with Apache over the last years, and we are proud of continuing this relationship. Rem feels that this shows trust and faith in our organisation and satisfaction with the performance of our vessels,” the company said in a statement.

Rem Offshore owns a fleet of 11 vessels.