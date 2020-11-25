EuropeOffshore

Rem Offshore PSV extended by Apache

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 25, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Rem Offshore

Norway’s Rem Offshore has had the contract for 2012-built platform supply vessel Rem Mistral extended by Apache Corporation.

The vessel is operating in the UK sector of the North Sea, and has been extended for one year, with two further one-year options available.

“Rem have had several vessels on charter with Apache over the last years, and we are proud of continuing this relationship. Rem feels that this shows trust and faith in our organisation and satisfaction with the performance of our vessels,” the company said in a statement.

Rem Offshore owns a fleet of 11 vessels.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 25, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button