Rem Offshore reveals multiple PSV contracts

Norway’s Rem Offshore has announced multiple contracts for its platform supply vessels.

In the UK sector, Apache North Sea has extended contracts for Rem Cetus, Rem Insula and Rem Server for one year.

The 2015-built Rem Arctic has been awarded contracts with compatriot well management player, Well Expertise for 2 wells supporting Deepsea Yantai, and two-plus-two wells with Neptune Energy supporting the same rig.

The 2011-built Rem Commander has been booked for 14 wells plug and abandonment contract with Spirit Energy North Sea Oil which is estimated to last for 10 months.

Meanwhile, the company’s PSV on charter with Van Oord, Rem Trader, has entered a final campaign year at the St. Brieuc wind farm. The vessel is firm until June 1, and Van Oord has options until mid-August thereafter.

“All contracts have been done on market terms, and make sure that Rem will maintain a high fleet utilisation during 2023,” the Fosnavåg-based company said.