Rem Offshore scores new charter for CSOV newbuild

Norway’s Rem Offshore has secured a new charter agreement for its newbuild construction service operations vessels (CSOVs) Rem Power.

Greece-based offshore contractor Asso Subsea has contracted the 85-m-long vessel to support the construction phase of wind farms with a startup from delivery in May and has further options to extend the charter.

In January, the CSOV was also fixed for at least two years to operate on RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea. The vessel will work out of the Port of Blyth with the contract expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.

Rem Offshore has two CSOVs, including Rem Power, under construction at Fincantieri-controlled Norwegian shipbuilder Vard. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 2024.