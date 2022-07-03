Rem Offshore seals fresh deals for four PSVs

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore has agreed three new contracts and one extension for its platform supply vessels in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

The 2015-built Rem Arctic has been booked by Serica UK for one well with four optional wells attached. The deal would secure utilisation for around 220 days if all options are exercised.

The Fosnavåg-based firm has also secured employment for PSVs it snapped up from Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line)’s offshore unit last year.

Ithaca UK has contracted the 2011-built Rem Fortress for a well program estimated to last for about 700 days, while the 2010-built Rem Supporter secured a 345-day firm contract with Italy’s Saipem for work on the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm offshore Scotland.

In addition, Equinor has extended its contract for the 2011-built platform supplier Rem Commander until September 29 and has one more option available.

Rem Offshore was incorporated in 2017 and currently operates eleven PSVs, in addition to two offshore construction vessels, two seismic vessels, and one hydrogen-ready offshore wind construction service operations vessel (CSOV). The company also has two firm CSOV newbuilds booked at Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard, with options for two more.