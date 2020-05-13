Home Sector Offshore Rem Offshore secures another PSV extension May 13th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Fredrik Remøy led Rem Offshore has announced its second contract award in a week, confirming a new contract for 2013-built platform supply vessel Rem Insula .

The vessel will continue to serve its client from Peterhead through to 2021.

“Thanks to our client for the contract award and greetings to the crew who have made this possible,” the company said on social media.

Last week, Rem Offshore secured a one-year extension from Apache for PSV Rem Mira.