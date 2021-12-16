Rem Offshore secures CSV contract extension

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore has bagged a contract extension for its 2008-built CSV Rem Saltire.

Commencement will be in direct continuation of the current contract and will secure utilisation for a firm period of two years.

“The award of this contract demonstrates the competence of our organisation, the skills of our marine crew and quality of our vessel. We are confident that Rem Saltire will serve our client and their end clients well, and contribute to their successful project execution,” Fredrik Remøy, CEO of Rem Offshore said.

The Cyprus-flagged vessel is currently located in the US Gulf of Mexico. It has been operating as an ocean bottom node handling ship for seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield, who most recently secured two contracts in the area.

In September, Magseis Fairfield extended the charter for Solstad Offshore’s 2010-built CSV Normand Tonjer until October 2023.