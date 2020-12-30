EuropeOffshore

Rem Offshore secures CSV contract extension

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 30, 2020
0 29 Less than a minute
Rem Offshore

Norwegian OSV operator Rem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for its 2008-built CSV Rem Saltire, securing more working days for the vessel in 2021.

The contract extension comes shortly after the vessel was awarded a new contract last week.

“The award of this contract in a challenging market demonstrates the competence of our organization, the skills of our marine crew and quality of our vessel. We are confident that Rem Saltire will serve our Client and there end Clients well, and contribute to their successful project execution,” said CEO of Rem Offshore Fredrik Remøy.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 30, 2020
0 29 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button