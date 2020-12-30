Rem Offshore secures CSV contract extension

Norwegian OSV operator Rem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for its 2008-built CSV Rem Saltire , securing more working days for the vessel in 2021.

The contract extension comes shortly after the vessel was awarded a new contract last week.

“The award of this contract in a challenging market demonstrates the competence of our organization, the skills of our marine crew and quality of our vessel. We are confident that Rem Saltire will serve our Client and there end Clients well, and contribute to their successful project execution,” said CEO of Rem Offshore Fredrik Remøy.