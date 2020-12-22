Rem Offshore secures CSV contract with Siemens Gamesa

EuropeOffshore Wind

Norwegian OSV operator Rem Offshore has secured a long-term charter contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for its newbuild construction support vessel Rem Energy.

The vessel will be performing maintenance on various wind farms in Germany, while another vessel Rem Inspector will perform the role as a frontrunner to the newbuild.

“The vessel has been developed in close cooperation with designer and client, and has several inventive features which meet future requirements for zero emission and optimal workflow. It has been a great pleasure to work in close cooperation with SGRE team, designer and yard to optimize Rem Energy,” said Ronny Pal Kvalsvik, technical & purchasing manager at Rem Offshore.

“We are proud to continue supporting Siemens Gamesa in their quest for optimal solutions for the offshore wind industry. We have dedicated large resources for growth in renewables, and it is with great pleasure we can start seeing the results of this hard work,” said Fredrik Remøy, CEO in Rem Offshore.  

