Rem Offshore secures PSV extension with Apache May 6th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Rem Offshore has secured a new one-year contract for its platform supply vessel Rem Mira .

The 2012-built vessel has been fixed to Apache Corporation since 2018, and the latest contract will keep the vessel employed until the end of February next year.

Rem Offshore owns a fleet of 10 OSVs, made up of eight PSVs and two OCVs.