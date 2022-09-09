EuropeOffshore

Rem Offshore secures seismic vessel charter

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 9, 2022
0 4 Less than a minute
Rem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator Rem Offshore has secured a contract from US-based surveyor SAExploration for the seismic vessel Rem Andes.

The deal will see the 2012-built vessel utilised for 100 days firm and will give SAExploration further options to extend the charter.

No further details have been disclosed. The vessel departed from Bergen end-August and is currently located in the UK North Sea.

Last month, SAExploration received two contracts for the ocean bottom node program in South Asia both set to commence in Q4 of 2022.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 9, 2022
0 4 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button