Rem Offshore secures seismic vessel charter

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator Rem Offshore has secured a contract from US-based surveyor SAExploration for the seismic vessel Rem Andes .

The deal will see the 2012-built vessel utilised for 100 days firm and will give SAExploration further options to extend the charter.

No further details have been disclosed. The vessel departed from Bergen end-August and is currently located in the UK North Sea.

Last month, SAExploration received two contracts for the ocean bottom node program in South Asia both set to commence in Q4 of 2022.