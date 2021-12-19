Rem Offshore swoops for K Line Offshore PSV fleet

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator Rem Offshore has agreed to purchase four platform supply vessels (PSVs) from K Line Offshore, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s (K Line) Norwegian unit, which will be wound up some 14 years after its establishment.

The Fosnavåg-based Rem is boosting its 11-strong fleet with the KL Brevikfjord, KL Barentsfjord, KL Brisfjord and KL Brofjord all built between 2010 and 2011. Financial details have not been disclosed, however, according to VesselsValue data, the quartet has a price tag of approximately $41m.

“In Rem we have always had the highest respect for these vessels due to their unmatched specifications and reputation in the market. To be able to own and manage them in the future will be a task we enter with respect, both towards the previous owners and their impeccable operational standards and towards the vessels themselves who have been providing safe and strong working platforms for clients across the North Sea for a number of years,” Rem said in a statement.

K Line is also selling a pair of anchor handlers to undisclosed buyers. The company said it expects an impairment loss of around Y13bn ($114m) from its fleet sale.