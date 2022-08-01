EuropeOffshore

Remøy Group offloads PSV pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 1, 2022
Remøy Shipping

Norway’s Remøy Group has sold two large platform supply vessels (PSVs) to an undisclosed major international shipping corporation.

The company said it has struck a deal to sell the 2011-built Rem Hrist and Rem Mist for an undisclosed sum. The 4,400 dwt ships are estimated to be worth $11.23m and $11.36m, respectively, by VesselsValue.

Both ships, with hybrid electric systems, shore power, and polar code certification, have been on successive charters to Equinor since delivery.

Remøy Shipping will continue to manage the vessels after the transaction, and the company has also been awarded management agreements for two further PSVs for the same owner.

“The sale of Rem Hrist and Rem Mist represents an important milestone in the ongoing refinancing of the Remøy group and its subsidiaries, the company said.

Following the sale, Remøy will own one PSV, the 2014-built Rem Eir.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 1, 2022
