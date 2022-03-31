Remøy Shipping scores another PSV contract with Equinor

Norway’s Remøy Shipping has secured a new charter with Equinor for the 2011-built platform supply vessel Rem Mist .

The deal is for a firm period of six months, with options for further extensions. The new charter will commence on May 6, 2022, in direct continuation of the current contract.

The vessel, equipped with hybrid electric and shore power systems, has been on successive charters to Equinor since 2011.

Remøy Shipping has three PSVs in its fleet, all of which were built according to Equinor’s specifications and have been chartered to the Norwegian energy major since their delivery. Earlier this year, Equinor booked Remøy Shipping’s 2014-built dual-fuel PSV Rem Eir for five years.