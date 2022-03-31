EuropeOffshore

Remøy Shipping scores another PSV contract with Equinor

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Remøy Shipping

Norway’s Remøy Shipping has secured a new charter with Equinor for the 2011-built platform supply vessel Rem Mist.

The deal is for a firm period of six months, with options for further extensions. The new charter will commence on May 6, 2022, in direct continuation of the current contract.

The vessel, equipped with hybrid electric and shore power systems, has been on successive charters to Equinor since 2011.

Remøy Shipping has three PSVs in its fleet, all of which were built according to Equinor’s specifications and have been chartered to the Norwegian energy major since their delivery. Earlier this year, Equinor booked Remøy Shipping’s 2014-built dual-fuel PSV Rem Eir for five years.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button