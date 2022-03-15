Remøy Shipping secures five-year PSV charter with Equinor

Remøy Shipping has been awarded a five-year charter with Equinor for the 2014-built dual-fuel platform supply vessel Rem Eir .

The charter will commence in direct continuation of the current contract on May 28, 2022. The deal includes a potential upgrade of the vessel’s machinery to use ammonia as fuel as well as three additional one-year options.

Remøy Shipping has three PSVs in its fleet, all of which were built according to Equinor’s specifications and have been chartered to the energy major since their delivery. The company also has a management business and is currently providing commercial, technical, and crewing services for vessels owned by other shipowners.