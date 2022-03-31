AmericasPorts and Logistics

Renovations begin on Port Canaveral cargo berth out of service since 2014

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 31, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Canaveral Port Authority

The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) has broken ground on a $48m project to rebuild Port Canaveral’s north cargo berth 3 (NCB3). The project is an important component of the Florida port’s work to expand its cargo facilities. “This ground-breaking is the start of a new chapter for Port Canaveral,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Director and CEO. “This berth project is critical to expand our abilities to accommodate a growing and very diverse cargo business portfolio.”

Built in 1976, NCB3 has been out of service since 2014. Its original pier design, in combination with the increasing size of commercial vessels and the port’s growing cargo diversity, had made the berth functionally obsolete.

Demolition of the existing pier began in December 2021. It will be replaced with an 880-foot-long multipurpose wharf that ensures the necessary channel width to accommodate larger vessels simultaneously at berth.

To help cover the renovation cost, the CPA was awarded $14m from the US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) and $33m from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Port Canaveral has been advancing its capabilities to expand cargo operations by deepening the harbour to accommodate larger ships, upgrading seawalls and berthing facilities, making landside improvements, investing in new mobile harbour cranes, and expanding terminal access through roadway improvements.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 31, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button