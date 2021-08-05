BunkeringEnvironmentEurope

Repsol, Petronor and Bosch to develop Spanish hydrogen value chain

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxAugust 6, 2021
August 6, 2021
Petronor

Repsol, Petronor and Bosch have signed an agreement to develop a hydrogen value chain in Spain with an emphasis on mobility, industry and residential use.

Each of the three companies have identified hydrogen as a renewable resource with great potential to reach future net zero mobility applications.

The companies stressed that they will develop hydrogen solutions for trains, buses and ships to support a more sustainable transportation system in Spain.

This development programme is a further step in promoting the hydrogen industry projects in the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, launched in February 2021 by Petronor-Repsol, which includes the installation of two electrolyzers with a capacity of 100 MW to supply renewable hydrogen.

