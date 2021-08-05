Repsol, Petronor and Bosch to develop Spanish hydrogen value chain

Repsol, Petronor and Bosch have signed an agreement to develop a hydrogen value chain in Spain with an emphasis on mobility, industry and residential use.

Each of the three companies have identified hydrogen as a renewable resource with great potential to reach future net zero mobility applications.

The companies stressed that they will develop hydrogen solutions for trains, buses and ships to support a more sustainable transportation system in Spain.

This development programme is a further step in promoting the hydrogen industry projects in the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, launched in February 2021 by Petronor-Repsol, which includes the installation of two electrolyzers with a capacity of 100 MW to supply renewable hydrogen.