Repsol Sinopec evacuates workers after Covid outbreak on North Sea platform

Aberdeen-based oil and gas exploration and production company Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has had to evacuate workers from its Piper Bravo platform in the North Sea after a Covid outbreak.

The exact number of cases has not been confirmed. The company’s spokesperson told Splash that a small number of workers had tested positive for Covid-19 and returned onshore together with identified close contacts.

The crew on board the Piper Bravo, located 193 km northeast of Aberdeen, has been reduced to essential personnel only.

“In order to mitigate further risk to our people, we have downmanned non-essential personnel to reduce POB on site to essential workers only and have this week only mobilised critical roles,” the spokeperson said.

The situation on Piper Bravo follows this month’s setbacks at Shell’s Shearwater production hub, 225 km east of Aberdeen. The Anglo-Dutch supermajor also had to evacuate around 120 workers linked to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Piper Bravo oil platform commenced production in 1993 to replace the stricken Piper Alpha facility, which was destroyed by fire and explosions in July 1988 with the loss of 167 lives following a gas leak.