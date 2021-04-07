RES scores Moray East monitoring contract

UK-based RES has secured a contract to provide control point, balancing and asset monitoring services during commissioning and early operations at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in the UK.

The company’s Glasgow Control Centre will work as the interface between Moray East and National Grid to support the energisation of 100 turbines at the offshore wind farm. RES said it will also monitor the performance of the project and escalate faults if they occur during early operations at the wind farm.

Charles McLuckie, RES’ Control Centre manager, said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with Moray East Offshore Wind Farm on a contract that utilises the fast and dynamic responses provided by our Control Centre. The skills and experience of our Operational Controllers will not only ensure Moray East delivers full grid compliance, but we’ll also support the wind farm to transition to a fully operational asset as quickly as possible.”

Marcel Sunier, project director, Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, said: “As Scotland’s largest infrastructure project under construction we are investing significantly in the local and national economy to support the Green Economic Recovery by providing low cost electricity. The continuous monitoring and 365/24/7 readiness to highlight any issues are a key element to secure power generation and this latest contract underlines our commitment to utilising competent Scottish and UK companies where we can.”

The Moray East wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), EDPR (33.3 %), ENGIE (23.3%) and CTG (10%).

The wind farm is expected to be operational by 2022.