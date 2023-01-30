Restis family in for DH Shipbuilding suezmaxes

Greece’s Golden Energy Management has booked up to two suezmax tankers at the South Korean yard DH Shipbuilding.

Multiple brokers reported that the Restis family tanker vehicle is paying in the range of $77m for the first firm 158,000 dwt unit set to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Golden Energy’s last suezmax order was in 2016, when it signed for the 2018-built Elandra Osprey, ex-Energy Trophy and Energy Triumph at Hyundai Samho Heavy. Elandra Osprey was sold to Vitol-backed Elandra in 2019, while the Energy Triumph was refinanced in December 2020 via a 10-year sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping.

As for the KH Investment-rebranded DH Shipbuilding, formerly known as Daehan Shipbuilding, the company also has two scrubber-fitted suezmaxes for delivery to Belgium’s Euronav in the third and fourth quarter of 2024.