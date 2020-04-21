Home Sector Offshore Rever Offshore awarded North Sea contracts April 22nd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

UK subsea services firm Rever Offshore has won a major contract with Perenco in the Southern North Sea.

The contract is for two campaigns at the Southern Hub Area Redevelopment Project (SHARP), and will see Rever install a rigid riser and complete the pipeline tie-in diverting production from the Leman AC Platform to the Leman AP Platform.

The workscope includes the design and fabrication of the riser, riser hang-off arrangement, platform leg clamps, topside and subsea spool installation and subsea tie-in, as well as installation, pre-commissioning engineering and topside support work to tie-in the platform piping infrastructure.

Barry Macleod, CEO of Rever Offshore, commented: “This contract award represents the latest development in our long-standing relationship with Perenco UK Ltd. I am particularly pleased that in addition to the installation, tie-in and pre-commissioning work taking place later this year and in 2021, this project also allows us to showcase our significant engineering and fabrication capabilities from the outset.”

Engineering work has commenced and offshore work is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.